you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-CAA: Group protests in Delhi over Chennai police incident; detained

The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a protest near the Tamil Nadu House here on Saturday over the alleged lathicharge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators. The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from the Bihar Bhawan towards the Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.

The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said.

Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained.

The call for the protest here was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee.

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.

Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

