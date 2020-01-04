App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ant-CAA stir: 46 served notices for damaging public property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Muzaffarnagar. The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said.

The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.

Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate in Muzaffarnagar on January 3.

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

