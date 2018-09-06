App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anshula Kant appointed SBI Managing Director

The post of MD, SBI fell vacant after the resignation of B Sriram, who took over as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank.

PTI
 
 
Anshula Kant was Thursday appointed as the Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), an official order said. She is at present the Deputy MD in the bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Kant as the Managing Director (MD), SBI till the date of her superannuation i.e. September 30, 2020, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:48 pm

tags #India #SBI

