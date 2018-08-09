No end to woes: WhatsApp’s bid to beef up security features in India hits another snag

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been facing the wrath of the Indian government recently for not doing enough to stop the circulation of fake news through its platform. There have been multiple instances of violence in the country due to information propagated through the app.

But, try as it may WhatsApp has been unable to get its act together on the security features front. Researchers have now uncovered security flaws in the app that could lead to hacking of users’ phones. This means WhatsApp users can be impersonated by attackers to spread fake messages.

With increased violent incidents, three state elections in 2018 and general elections just around the corner, this looks bad for the messaging app.

It was of utmost importance to the government that the messaging app takes proper precautions to curb issues on its platform. Many of the attacks seen in India observed major contribution of social media. The increasing number of smartphones have led to rumours spreading quicker over large areas.

With 200 million users in India, WhatsApp took to beefing up security features on priority rolling out features that would help regain India’s trust.

Most of the new features on the app are built around forwarded messages. For example, when a user forwards a message in another chat, it has a ‘forwarded’ tag on it. This helps the user identify it as not being a firsthand information making it a potential fake news. The app has also restricted the number of chats a message can be forwarded to, to five.

Although WhatsApp has tried to mend the issues the Indian government has been considering ways to ban the service, along with other social media tools like Facebook, in the event of an emergency.

Many have said banning would be counterproductive, as there are other channels people could use to bypass this censorship.