App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Another Pakistan drone recovered near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar: Police

Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt unmanned vehicle from Tarn Taran on September 24 which they had said was also used to drop weapons from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Punjab and adjoining states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Punjab Police on September 27 recovered a Pakistani drone, a second such seizure within three days, at a border village here which was used to airdrop arms and ammunition in Punjab, police said.

Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt unmanned vehicle from Tarn Taran on September 24 which they had said was also used to drop weapons from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Punjab and adjoining states.

The latest drone was recovered in Mahawa village based on the information given by one of the four people the Punjab Police had arrested on Sunday who are allegedly part of a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

Close

Akashdeep also accompanied the team of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police to the site from where the drone was seized.

related news

The police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and neighbouring states. During investigation, the accused have revealed that drones were used to airdrop arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.