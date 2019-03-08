App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another MiG 21 crashes at village near Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 21 fighter jet has crashed at Shobhasar village near Bikaner, Rajasthan, CNN News 18 reported.

The pilot is learnt to have ejected safely. The probable cause of the MiG crash is being ruled as a bird hit, the news channel has reported.

The MiG-21 aircraft was on a routine mission when it crashed on March 8 after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner. A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, news agency ANI reported.

This comes days after an Mi 17 chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, killing six IAF personnel and one civilian.

Bikaner SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said the MIG aircraft crashed in Shobhasar ki Dhani, 12 km from Bikaner city.

He said police teams have rushed the spot to cordon off the area. No loss of life has been reported.

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

 
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #air crash #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force (IAF) #MiG-21

