Another man beaten to death over alleged 'sacrilege' bid in Punjab

Another man was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" in Punjab’s Kapurthala on December 19 a day after a similar incident happened at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The man was allegedly seen "disrespecting" Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) around 4 am, reported NDTV citing residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district. They allegedly caught the man from the Gurdwara, it said.

According to the report, a police team reached the spot and took the man into their custody. However, Sikh groups insisted that the man should be questioned in front of them. After this, the man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police, added the report.

The incident happened within 24 hours of a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 18 evening.

The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.