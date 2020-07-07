Another India-made alternative to TikTok, Moj, registers over 10 million downloads

The ban on the popular Chinese app TikTok has come good on several India made short video format apps such as Chingari and Mitron. Now, another such India-made app is reaping benefits - Moj.

Moj by Sharechat allows users to create short videos with features such as lip-syncing and share with friends and family instantly.

The Moj app made its debut on Google Play Store on June 29 and has managed to amass over 10 million downloads in almost a week of its launch. It has received mostly positive feedback resulting in a 4.0 rating on Play Store.

The 23.79 MB app has been made to cater to the Indian audience as it supports 15 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu. It does not support the English language.

The app seems to have been developed in a short span of time and is yet to offer full features. Soon users will have features like creating profile, uploading and editing videos, full features camera filters and editing, follow power creators, and more, as per the developers.

In its upcoming features, the app will include a number of special effects, stickers, and magical emoticons for selfies.

It will further allow cutting-edge magic filters, create exclusive Music Videos with special effects at full sync with the music's beat.

The app is also coming up as a rival to Chingari, a TikTok-like Indian app. Chingari app also has over 10 million downloads after three weeks of its launch and a 4.0 rating on Google Play Store.

India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban came in the backdrop of the standoff with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh.

Following this, many Indian versions of the banned apps have come up and garnered popularity among the netizens.

Amid the launch of new Indian apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4 invited the start-up and tech community to participate in the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge".

In a tweet, Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the prime minister has launched the challenge to encourage Indian application developers and innovators.