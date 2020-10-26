Another cricketing racket busted by Delhi Police, five held

The Delhi Police on October 26 busted a racket that made profits betting off Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches. Five have been arrested in connection with the racket, ANI reported.

One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs 21,000 in cash have been retrieved from the accused, the report said.

"Five people have been arrested for allegedly running an IPL cricket betting racket. One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs. 21,000 in cash recovered from them," the news agency quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police South-West Ingit Pratap Singh as saying.

Currently an investigation into the matter is underway.

This isn't the first instance of cricket betting. Earlier this month, four people allegedly involved in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian IPL using online apps were arrested in Bengaluru.