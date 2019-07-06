App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Another batch of 5,124 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The seventh batch, comprising of 5,124 pilgrims, on July 6 left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here amid tight security arrangements to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 864 women, 187 sadhus (saints) and 19 children, left in a convoy of 226 vehicles under tight security cover and will be reaching the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and  Baltal in Ganderbal district later in the day, they said.

Over 70,000 yatris have so far offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, since the commencement of the 46-day yatra on July 1 from the twin routes -- traditional 36-km Pahalgam and 14-km Baltal.

Close

Of the latest batch, the officials said, 3,130, including 426 women, 19 children and 187 sadhus, are performing yatra through the traditional route, while 1,994 pilgrims, including 438 women and 38 sadhus, have preferred the Baltal track.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.