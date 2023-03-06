 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area. While Pal died on the same day, both the security personnel died later during treatment.

The man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal was gunned down by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter here in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area. While Pal died on the same day, both the security personnel died later during treatment.

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead in the Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am, Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said on Monday.

Police said Usman was the one who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal.