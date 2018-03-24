Annual average drop out rate of girls lesser than boys: HRD

The annual average drop out rate of girls is less than the drop out rate of boys at secondary level in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

"Annual average drop out rate of girls is 16.88 percent, which is less than the drop out rate of boys of 17.21 percent," Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

The enrolment of students at elementary level has improved from 18.78 crore in 2009-2010, when the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 was implemented, to 19.67 crore as per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2015-16.

The transition rate from Class 8 to Class 9 is 90.62 percent as per the UDISE 2015-16.

As per the UDISE 2015-16, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of girls at secondary level is 80.97 percent and the GER of boys at secondary level is 79.16 percent.