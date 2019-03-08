App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Announcement of Congress candidates in Punjab expected within a week: Amarinder Singh

'The party candidates for the polls are likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out,' Amarinder said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Names of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be announced within a week, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday, warning party workers of expulsion if they rebel against the official nominees. In an informal chat with media persons here, the chief minister made it clear that the party's nominee from Gurdaspur would be sitting MP and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

"The party candidates for the polls are likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out," Amarinder said.

He dismissed reports of dissent within the Congress following SAD rebel Sher Singh Ghubaya's entry into the party, saying all soldiers of the party would toe the line and the decision on ticket distribution taken by the high command.

If anyone goes against the high command's decision, they would be immediately expelled, he added.

The chief minister, in response to a question, reiterated that stern action would be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015.

The Special Investigation Team was investigating the matter and once it submits its report, suitable action would be taken against the guilty, as per the law, he added.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Punjab

