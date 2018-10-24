App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Announce drought in Maharashtra, says NCP's chief Sharad Pawar

Pawar also said the Central government did not seem to be coming forward to help Maharashtra which is facing drought.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said drought should be declared in Maharashtra as many parts are facing severe water scarcity.

He also said the Central government did not seem to be coming forward to help Maharashtra which is facing drought.

Speaking at a function here, the former Union agriculture minister said, "Drought should be announced at once and not 'drought-like' situation. In such a scenario, generally the Centre comes to the help of a state but it does not seem so".

He said the water scarcity situation in the state has become severe.

"I had visited some villages and districts. They need immediate intervention of the state to face the situation," he said.

Pawar said putting a plan in place for reserving water and fodder for cattle is the need of the hour.

"The state must take steps to save horticulture as well," Pawar said.

Commenting on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' flagship programme Jalyukta Shivar, Pawar said, "It is not carried out scientifically. There seems to be a lot of corrupt practices in that scheme".
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:55 am

