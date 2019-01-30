Anna Hazare to launch hunger strike today over delay in appointing Lokpal

Moneycontrol News

Social activist Anna Hazare will launch a hunger strike on January 30 in Ralegan Siddhi, Maharashtra, against the Narendra Modi-led government's delay in appointing a Lokpal at the Centre and against the state government for not providing passage to the Lokayukta Act in the state.

The anti-corruption crusader claimed the government was resorting to excuses on the matter. He alleged that the Modi government was not listening to the decisions of the constitutional bodies over implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, and was trying to take the country towards "dictatorship."

Hazare said that when Modi formed government in 2014, it was felt that he will appoint the Lokpal and implement the Lokpal Bill to end prevailing corruption in the country. Five years have passed, but there is still delay in the appointment of the Lokpal, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating to launch the agitation.

According to the activist, Fadnavis had mediated when he had launched the agitation at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in March 2018.

Hazare said he had withdrawn that agitation after the Centre assured in writing that it would fulfil the demands.

"Nine months have passed, yet the demands have not been fulfilled. Hence, I will be on hunger strike in my village Ralegan Siddhi on January 30," Hazare said in the letter.

After Hazare’s letter, the state cabinet on January 29 decided to bring the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta.

Following this, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who has been acting as an emissary between the government and the activist, urged Hazare to cancel the agitation, claiming that almost all the demands made by the activist have been fulfilled.

"His first demand was implementing Swaminathan Commission recommendations, that farmers should get 1.5 times MSP. I think that demand has been fulfilled," Mahanjan said.

Asked about the government’s move, Hazare said he welcomes the decision to set rolling the process to appoint Lokayukta.

"I thank them on behalf the people for taking the decision to appointment of Lokayukta through Constitutional process. But that does not mean I will not stage hunger strike tomorrow (January 30). The agitation will go on until the act is in place," Hazare added.

