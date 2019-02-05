App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare calls off fast; says happy with outcome of talks with Devendra Fadnavis

Hazare, 81, had started his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday called off his fast after a marathon meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two Union ministers here.

Hazare, 81, had started his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs.

"I have decided to call off my fast after satisfactory talks with Fadnavis and the other ministers," Hazare told reporters.

Fadnavis, who reached Hazare's native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district in the afternoon and held prolonged talks with him, said the government has accepted the activist's demands.

related news

The process of appointing Lokpal will be initiated soon, Fadnavis said.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan were also present during talks with Hazare.

Hazare began his fast demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers' issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Locals who observed a bandh recently to show support for Hazare's agitation, restricted entry of government officials to the village on Tuesday.

Hazare had Monday claimed that senior BJP leaders who once vehemently backed his Lokpal demand had turned 'allergic' to it after coming to power and accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

"During my Ramlila Maidan agitation on Lokpal and Lokayukta, the entire country stood up. An atmosphere was created. That is the reason why you (BJP) came to power. Now you are betraying the people who brought you to power," Hazare had said.

"Leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj had once vehemently defended the Lokpal demand in Parliament. But after coming to power, they are mum over it. It looks like they are allergic to Lokpal and Lokayukta. The agitation brought them to power but they have forgotten it," Hazare had said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and water conservationist Rajendra Singh met Hazare on Monday and extended their support to his agitation.

Thackeray asked him not to sacrifice his life for the "useless" government.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has extended his support to Hazare, asking him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Anna Hazare #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.