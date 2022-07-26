 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general

PTI
Jul 26, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Senior advocate Vinod Ghai’s name is doing the rounds for the new advocate general’s post.

Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu on July 26 said he has resigned from the post of Punjab’s advocate general due to personal reasons.

Sidhu said he tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 19. Senior advocate Vinod Ghai’s name is doing the rounds for the new advocate general’s post.

In his brief resignation letter to the chief minister, Sidhu wrote, "I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of the Advocate General, Punjab. Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation, which may kindly be accepted at the earliest."

Sidhu was appointed as the advocate general in March. The post had fallen vacant following Deepinder Singh Patwalia’s resignation after the Punjab Assembly poll results were declared.

PTI
first published: Jul 26, 2022 03:52 pm
