Animals are better than such human beings: Kin of techie lynched in Karnataka

Father of the software engineer who was lynched by a mob in Bidar, Karnataka, has said the government should take action to stop the spread of false information on social media, according to a report by NDTV.

Mohammad Azam, a professional working with Accenture, died on the way to hospital after a rumour-crazed mob at a village targeted him and his friends on Friday.

"The villagers were shown identity cards but they didn't listen," Mohammad Osman, Azam’s father told reporters, according to the report.

"He was a software engineer and people beat him to death trusting a rumour. I request the government to take strict action against those who killed him," he added.

Azam's mother said the police had failed to protect him.

"Did our son cross the India-Pakistan border? The police did not use tear gas, they didn't fire warning shots either," she said.

“He (Azam) was a software engineer working with Google. He looked so sophisticated and polished in his behaviour. How can anybody suspect him to be a kidnapper of children? Definitely it would not have been the reason,” Azam’s brother Mohammad Akram said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“The guilty should be punished so that no other innocent loses his life in this manner,” Akram added.

"This is jungle raj. Animals are better than human beings as they attack other animals only when they are hungry," family members said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Azam and his friends were mistaken for being child-lifters when they tried to share chocolates with schoolchildren. The lynching happened based on a WhatsApp rumour, which has led to more than 20 such incidences in the country so far.

The police have since arrested 18 people, including women. Manoj Patil, the administrator of the WhatsApp group which informed locals of the presence of outsiders and accused them of child-lifting, was also arrested, the report adds.