Aniket Sunil Talati becomes ICAI President

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected Aniket Sunil Talati as its new President.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute, a release said on Sunday.

They have been elected by the ICAI Council for the 2023-24 term.

The institute has more than 3.60 lakh members and over 7.80 lakh students.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had said in December last year that it will oppose the Centre’s proposal to introduce three non-CA members into ICAI’s disciplinary committee, arguing that the move will impact fair judgement. The government, through the Chartered Accountants, Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposed the inclusion of two CAs and three non-CAs in the ICAI disciplinary committee.

PTI