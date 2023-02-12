 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aniket Sunil Talati becomes ICAI President

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute

Source: Reuters

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected Aniket Sunil Talati as its new President.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute, a release said on Sunday.

They have been elected by the ICAI Council for the 2023-24 term.

The institute has more than 3.60 lakh members and over 7.80 lakh students.