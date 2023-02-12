English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Aniket Sunil Talati becomes ICAI President

    Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected Aniket Sunil Talati as its new President.

    Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute, a release said on Sunday.

    They have been elected by the ICAI Council for the 2023-24 term.

    The institute has more than 3.60 lakh members and over 7.80 lakh students.