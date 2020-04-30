App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anguished by demise of Rishi Kapoor, was a powerhouse of talent: PM Narendra Modi

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 at the age of 67.

In a tweet on his social media handle, the prime minister called Rishi Kapoor a “powerhouse of talent” and remembered him as a “multifaceted, endearing and lively” person.

He conveyed his condolence to his family and fans.

Close

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

related news

The Bollywood actor died in a Mumbai hospital, said his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's last word on Twitter: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the HN Reliance hospital by his family on April 29.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 11:38 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Rishi Kapoor

