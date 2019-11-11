App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Angry over Aadhaar card not getting made, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat in call to CM's mobile

According to preliminary interrogation, the man threatened out of anger as his Aadhaar card was not getting made, the officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A man who had called Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on November 11, officials said. The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to be "mentally alright" and is being interrogated.

Keshavanand hails from Pauri district and used to work at a "dhaba" (food joint) in Haridwar, he said.

He had issued similar threats in the past as well and had been penalised for it, Kumar said.

His counselling was also being done, he said.

The call was made on November 9 and was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat who had lodged a written complaint with Kotwali police station in Haridwar on Sunday.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

