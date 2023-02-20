 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anglo-Eastern Group plans to add another 1,000 Indian seafarers to existing pool

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

India is one among the major suppliers of trained maritime manpower for the shipping industry globally.

Hong Kong-headquartered ship management giant, Anglo-Eastern Group plans to add at least another 1,000 Indian seafarers to its existing pool this year, a top company executive has said.

Anglo-Eastern Group is present in the country through its subsidiary Anglo Eastern Ship management India, which has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Besides, the group also owns a maritime training facility in India for both pre and post-sea training.