English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Anganwadi workers in Delhi begin strike against wrongful termination'

    According to the union, they want the department to accept in the Delhi High Court that the termination was wrong.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) began a two-day hunger strike outside the Women and Child Development Department office against their termination.

    According to the union, they want the department to accept in the Delhi High Court that the termination was wrong.

    "During a meeting with us, the WCD had accepted that the termination was wrong. We want the department to accept in the court that it was done in a wrongful manner," said a DSAWHU member. The matter is sub-judice currently.

    The union said 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike earlier. An official from the department, requesting anonymity, said the matter is in the Delhi High Court and they cannot take up anything on it without the court's direction.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #anganwadi workers #Strike
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 03:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.