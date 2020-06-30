App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Tourism officer thrashes disabled woman colleague for asking him to wear a mask

The man has now been arrested and being made to test for the novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a disturbing video, that is being shared widely, an employee of the Andhra Pradesh tourism department is seen thrashing a differently-abled woman colleague only because she asked him to wear a mask.

According to a report by NDTV, the man is a deputy manager at a hotel which comes under the Andhra tourism department. The incident took place on June 27 at Nellore.

In the horrifying video, the man, wearing an orange shirt, is seen pulling the woman by her hair, and dragging her on the floor before he begins to beat her and kick her. Other male colleagues are seen stopping the man from the assault, but he does not budge. Instead, he picks up an object (resembling a rod) and starts to thrash her with that. Meanwhile, another woman colleague is seen shutting her ears and leaving the room in which the incident took place.

Eventually, the man was led out of the room. He has now been arrested and being made to test for the novel coronavirus.

Reacting to the video, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “I am going to take it up right away. He needs to be booked for his act.”

S Rajiv Krishna, advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, said such an action will not be tolerated.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #crime against women #India

