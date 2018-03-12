App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra temple receives iPhone 6S in donation, officials wonder what to do with it

The officials suspect that the phone could be from a mobile shop owner who donated it to the deity as an offering

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The presiding deity of the famous Subramanya Swamy temple situated in Andhra Pradesh has got a bizarre donation and the administration there is in a limbo over what to do with that.

When the temple officials opened the donation box or ‘hundi’ last week after a gap of three months, they were in for a surprise as they found an Apple iPhone 6S along with monetary collections.

The officials quoted in a report by The News Minute said that they had no idea about when the phone was dropped in the hundi or by whom.

"We opened the hundi on Friday after a little over three months (108 days) as usual, and as we were counting the collections, we found the iPhone with the sealed pack. It had everything from a cover, to the warranty card," an official said as per the report.

related news

Though it is not the first instance when the officials have found a phone in the hundi, however, it is the first time it has been intentionally dropped rather than by mistake.

The officials suspect that the phone could be from a mobile shop owner who donated it to the deity as an offering, though they added that they could not be sure.

The temple administration is looking into what to do with the phone. A couple of ideas have been put forward which include auctioning it to raise fund for the deity or using it at the reception desk to answer the queries of devotees.

The temple executive officer M Saradha Kumar said that they would consult with the endowment department and the government to discuss further on what to do with it.

The Lord Subramanya Swamy temple at Mopidevi is situated close to Vijayawada and visited by thousands of devotees every month.

tags #Andhra Pradesh #India

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC