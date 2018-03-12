Andhra temple receives iPhone 6S in donation, officials wonder what to do with it

The presiding deity of the famous Subramanya Swamy temple situated in Andhra Pradesh has got a bizarre donation and the administration there is in a limbo over what to do with that.

When the temple officials opened the donation box or ‘hundi’ last week after a gap of three months, they were in for a surprise as they found an Apple iPhone 6S along with monetary collections.

The officials quoted in a report by The News Minute said that they had no idea about when the phone was dropped in the hundi or by whom.

"We opened the hundi on Friday after a little over three months (108 days) as usual, and as we were counting the collections, we found the iPhone with the sealed pack. It had everything from a cover, to the warranty card," an official said as per the report.

Though it is not the first instance when the officials have found a phone in the hundi, however, it is the first time it has been intentionally dropped rather than by mistake.

The officials suspect that the phone could be from a mobile shop owner who donated it to the deity as an offering, though they added that they could not be sure.

The temple administration is looking into what to do with the phone. A couple of ideas have been put forward which include auctioning it to raise fund for the deity or using it at the reception desk to answer the queries of devotees.

The temple executive officer M Saradha Kumar said that they would consult with the endowment department and the government to discuss further on what to do with it.

The Lord Subramanya Swamy temple at Mopidevi is situated close to Vijayawada and visited by thousands of devotees every month.