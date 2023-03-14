 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra skill development scam: Former MD of Siemens Industry among others arrested by ED

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

The ED arrested them and produced them in Vishakapatnam Special PMLA court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody for seven days till March 20.

The skill development programme was envisaged under the then Telugu Desam Party government between 2014 and 2019. (Representative image)

The Enforcement Directorate on March 14 stated that it has arrested former managing director of Siemens Industry Software (India) Private Limited Soumyadri Shekhar Bose among others in connection with multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam.

Three other accused arrested were identified as Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, managing director of DesignTech Systems Limited (Pune), Mukul Chandra Agarwal, chief operating Officer of PVSP IT Skills Projects Pvt Ltd and Skillar Enterprises Private Limited (Chattarpur), and Suresh Goyal, chartered accountant of SSRA & Associates.

The probe agency took up the case based on CID FIR.

On March 9, the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh Police had produced GVS Bhaskar, a former employee of Siemens Industrial Software, after being arrested from Noida and brought to the state under a 36-hour transit remand.