Andhra skill development scam: Former MD of Siemens Industry among others arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on March 14 stated that it has arrested former managing director of Siemens Industry Software (India) Private Limited Soumyadri Shekhar Bose among others in connection with multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam.

The ED arrested them and produced them in Vishakapatnam Special PMLA court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody for seven days till March 20.

Three other accused arrested were identified as Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, managing director of DesignTech Systems Limited (Pune), Mukul Chandra Agarwal, chief operating Officer of PVSP IT Skills Projects Pvt Ltd and Skillar Enterprises Private Limited (Chattarpur), and Suresh Goyal, chartered accountant of SSRA & Associates.



The probe agency took up the case based on CID FIR.

On March 9, the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh Police had produced GVS Bhaskar, a former employee of Siemens Industrial Software, after being arrested from Noida and brought to the state under a 36-hour transit remand.

The skill development programme was envisaged under the then Telugu Desam Party government between 2014 and 2019.

Suman Bose, the then MD of Siemens Industrial Software India, and Design Tech System MD Vikas Kanwilkar allegedly met the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for the project in 2014-15.

As part of the agreement, Siemens Industrial Software India and Design Tech Systems were to contribute 90 per cent of the funds for the programme with the balance 10 per cent coming from the state government.

However, neither company spent a single penny while the state government's share of 10 per cent -- amounting to Rs 371 crore -- was allegedly misappropriated, the CID had earlier stated.

It is alleged that former special secretary to the state government Ganta Subba Rao and former IAS officer K Lakshminarayana had played key roles in the programme. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) identified Lakshminarayana as a close friend of Naidu.

CID officials also had claimed that the misappropriated money was funnelled into shell companies such as Allied Computers (Rs 60 crore), Skillers India, Knowledge Podium, Cadence Partners and ETA Greens.

According to reports, former finance secretary Sunita had objected to the release of funds but senior government officials overruled her.

When the CID contacted the German headquarters of Siemens, it clarified that Bose had acted on his own volition, which resulted in his services being terminated.

