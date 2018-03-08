App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 07, 2018 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra row: Chandrababu Naidu directs 2 TDP ministers to resign from union cabinet

The decision comes as a protest by the party against the Centre’s decision to not award special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two union ministers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will resign from their posts on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters today.

He, however, added that no decision had been taken yet on whether the party would quit the NDA.

The decision comes as a protest by the party against the Centre’s decision to not award special status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said that he had even tried to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the decision but said the latter did not come on the line.

The Andhra CM also said that the purpose of his party joining the union cabinet was to obtain justice for his state, but since that has not been fulfilled, there was no point of his party’s ministers continuing at the Centre.

related news

At the time of the 2014 general elections, the BJP had promised to award special status to Andhra Pradesh in light of the state’s financial troubles. Andhra Pradesh has been suffering financially after Telengana was carved out of the state.

At a press conference today, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said that giving special status to Andhra Pradesh was impossible now. He said such a category did exist when the state was split in 2014 but since the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission recommendation, such a treatment is now constitutionally restricted to just the North Eastern states and three other hill states.

For special category status category states, the Centre meets 90 percent of the funds required in a centrally sponsored scheme as against 60 percent in case of normal category states. The remaining funds are provided by the state governments.

For Andhra Pradesh, the Centre committed to giving 90 percent of the funds, equivalent to special category states, through other means like external agencies, Jaitley said, adding that the Union government was even willing to accept the state government's suggestion of routing such funds through NABARD.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Politics #TDP

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC