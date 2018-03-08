App
India
Mar 08, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh's demand for special status: Timeline of events

Here's a look at the sequence of events leading to the weakening alliance between the TDP and the BJP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's been almost 4 years since Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states and Telangana was formed. Ever since, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra has been demanding the Centre to grant it special status. Here's a look at the sequence of events leading to the weakening alliance between the TDP and the BJP.

June 2014: Andhra Pradesh is bifurcated on June 2 - under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act - and Telangana is formed.

Hyderabad, the capital city of Andhra, which now falls under Telangana, remains the joint-capital of the two states for the next 10 years.

TDP forms the government in Andhra Pradesh, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) forms the government in Telanagana.

October 2015: Foundation is laid for Amaravati to be developed as the new capital for Andhra Pradesh.

January 26, 2017: People hold protests demanding special status category for Andhra.

February 1, 2018: While delivering his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley does not talk about granting the special status.

February 4, 2018: TDP says alliance with BJP will continue, but their demand a special package to Andhra Pradesh would remain.

March 5, 2018: Members of the TDP and its rival party YSR Congress protest outside parliament to press with their demand.

March 7 2018: Jaitley says giving Andhra Pradesh special status is impossible, but Centre is willing to give funds equivalent to special status.

Jaitley cites 14th Finance Commission recommendation, which says special status category is Constitutional only for North Eastern states.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu asks TDP MPs to resign from the Union Cabinet.

March 8, 2018: BJP members Dr Kamineni Srinivas and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao resign from Andhra cabinet.

tags #Andhra Pradesh #BJP #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Politics #TDP

