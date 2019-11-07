App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh to turn all Telugu, Urdu govt schools into English medium

The new order will be implemented for classes 1 to 8 from the academic year 2020-21 and for standards 9 and 10 from the academic year 2021-22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

From the next academic year, all Telugu and Urdu medium government schools in Andhra Pradesh will be converted into English medium, The Times of India has reported citing a Government Order (GO) issued by the state.

According to the GO, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department accorded permission to the Commissioner of School Education to convert all government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools and all classes into English medium.

This will be implemented for classes 1 to 8 from the academic year 2020-21 and for standards 9 and 10 from the academic year 2021-22.

According to the report, the new GO has been issued as per an expert committee's recommendation to make English medium mandatory to strengthen government schools.

While implementing the order, the Commissioner of School Education shall take appropriate and adequate efforts to implement Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in the schools, the order stated.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government also ordered the required teachers to be deployment as per the staffing pattern prescribed by the government and the pupil-teacher ratio for single medium schools.

As part of the recommendation by the expert committee, teachers will be trained to teach English.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is directed to take necessary action for designing and development of teacher handbooks, training of teachers in English medium, teaching skills and knowledge, compendium of best classroom practices and other pedagogical material for supporting teachers to be skilled in English medium teaching, the report suggests.

The move has been welcomed by a few teachers' associations, the report added.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #education #India

