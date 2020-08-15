172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|andhra-pradesh-river-godavari-still-in-spate-1st-warning-signal-issued-5709291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh: River Godavari still in spate; 1st warning signal issued

Babu asked people not to travel in the river on boats nor go for bathing and swimming.

PTI

With the river Godavari continuing to remain in spate in Andhra Pradesh, the first warning signal was raised on August 15 at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as it received an inflow of 10.36 lakh cusecs.

As much water was being discharged into the Bay of Bengal as the Dowaleswaram barrage was filled to the brim (2.93 tmc ft) by Saturday afternoon.

"We have alerted the authorities concerned to take all precautionary measures along the river course in view of the flood flow. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have also been positioned at Rajamahendravaram to attend to any eventuality," Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu said.

Close

He asked people not to travel in the river on boats nor go for bathing and swimming.

The Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district remained cut off due to the flood in Godavari. Downstream in West Godavari district, the river has been flowing over the Kotturu causeway, disrupting road communication to the island villages.

The floodwater also entered the spillway channel at the Polavaram project site, hampering construction work.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Godavari River #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.