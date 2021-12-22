Andhra Pradesh reports second Omicron case

There is much uncertainty over whether vaccines will be able to effectively prevent infection from the Omicron variant [Representative image]

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported its second positive case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 after the samples of a 39-year-old woman who recently arrived from Kenya, confirmed it, the state health department said.

The woman who landed at Chennai airport on December 10 and travelled to Tirupati by road is healthy and in institutional quarantine under close observation of the health department officials, the official twitter handle of ArogyaAndhra said.

"She was tested upon reaching Tirupati and was declared RT-PCR positive for COVID-19 on December 12, 2021. Her sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on 22-12-2021," it said.

However, six of the family members of the woman have tested negative for the virus.

This is the second case of Omicron identified in the state. Samples of 45 international travellers and eight contacts, who have tested positive for COVID-1, were sent to CCMB for further testing.

Earlier on December 12 a 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland, tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest strain Omicron.