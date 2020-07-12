Andhra Pradesh records new single day high of 1,933 cases, 19 deaths

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh records new single day high of 1,933 cases, 19 deaths

So far, 15,412 coronavirus infected patients had recovered in the state, leaving 13,428 active cases. The gross 29,168 positive cases included 26,336 locals, 2,403 from other states and 429 foreign returnees. Guntur district now crossed the 3,000 mark, with 3,019 cases behind Kurnool (3,405) and Anantapuramu (3,290).

PTI

A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin. In the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM, a total of 846 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovering from the infection, it said.

So far, 15,412 coronavirus infected patients had recovered in the state, leaving 13,428 active cases. The gross 29,168 positive cases included 26,336 locals, 2,403 from other states and 429 foreign returnees. Guntur district now crossed the 3,000 mark, with 3,019 cases behind Kurnool (3,405) and Anantapuramu (3,290).

The state so far tested 11,53,849 samples with a positivity rate of 2.53 percent but the recovery rate slumped to 52.84 percent. The mortality rate remained at 1.12 percent, as per the government statistics.

Close

Meanwhile, there were widespread complaints about poor quality of food being provided to patients and bad sanitation in government-run COVID-19 hospitals.

related news

"Based on the complaints, the Chief Minister has directed that the Joint Collector (Development) in each district be made the nodal officer to check the quality of food and also sanitation in hospitals. "The government is spending Rs 500 per head, per day, on food so it should be of that (high) quality, state COVID-19 nodal officer and Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said.

The government has ordered third-party random checks to monitor the food quality and ensure consistency and quality, besides standardisation of the menu. We are taking the help of IRCTC in packing the food in a proper manner, Krishna Babu said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.