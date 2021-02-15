MARKET NEWS

Andhra Pradesh records 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The state also reported 69 more recoveries in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, a health department bulletin said.

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh reported 30 freshCOVID-19 cases, the lowest in the past 11 months, taking the tally to 8,88,899, the government said on Monday.

One death was recorded pushing the toll to 7,163.

The state also reported 69 more recoveries in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, a health department bulletin said. Recoveries mounted to 8,81,041, while the active cases stood at 695, it said.

With 18,834 clinical examinations, the total number of tests conducted in the state stood at over 1.35 crore, the bulletin added.

TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 15, 2021 08:24 pm

