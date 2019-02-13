Andhra Pradesh must get special status, Parliamentary Standing Committee says in draft report

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has said in its draft report that the commitment made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha to grant special status to the state must be honoured.

Sources told The Indian Express on February 12 that the draft report could not be taken up for adoption as its hard copy was 'circulated this morning' and the members of the committee 'wanted time to consider the report'.

According to the newspaper report, the panel will meet again in about 10 to 14 days.

The draft report reportedly mentions that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had assured the Upper House on February 20, 2014 that special status will be granted to Andhra Pradesh for five years.

The committee feels since it was an assurance, it must be considered 'sacrosanct' and that the due procedure should have been carried out within three months from when it was made, the report said. The panel is said to have 'strongly' recommended that Andhra Pradesh be given special category status and also be provided all applicable benefits for a period of five years.

In March last year, the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the Centre was “committed to providing a monetary equivalent of a special status to Andhra Pradesh” but it would not grant special status as the 14th Finance Commission had done away with such categorisation.

Quashing Jaitley’s claim, the panel has reportedly said that the Finance Commission did not recommend 'abolition' of the system of 'granting special category status' to some states.

Also read: What is special category status and why is Andhra Pradesh so intent on acquiring it?

The development comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is upping the ante over special status for his state.

On February 11, Naidu staged a day-long hunger strike at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi demanding special status. A day later, a delegation led by Naidu also presented a memorandum with 18 demands to President Ram Nath Kovind, which included the Bifurcation Act promises and special status.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Janata Dal (Secular) chief, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also met Naidu during his hunger strike.

The 30-member panel is chaired by senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram. There are 11 BJP members on the panel and four are from Congress. There are three members from Andhra Pradesh out of which two are from the TDP and one is from YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). One member belongs to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).