MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Andhra Pradesh logs 4,570 new COVID-19 cases

The latest bulletin said 669 infected people had recovered and one more succumbed in 24 hours.

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate crossing 15 per cent. The latest bulletin said 669 infected people had recovered and one more succumbed in 24 hours.

The gross positives now touched 21,06,280, recoveries 20,65,000 and deaths 14,510, it said. The active caseload increased to 26,770.

The two current hotspot districts Chittoor and Visakhapatnam registered 1,124 and 1,028 fresh cases respectively. Ten districts reported between 150 and 375 new cases each while West Godavari added 95.

Chittoor district reported one fresh fatality in a day.
PTI
Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Jan 16, 2022 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.