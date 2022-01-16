Andhra Pradesh logs 4,570 new COVID-19 cases

Representative image

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate crossing 15 per cent. The latest bulletin said 669 infected people had recovered and one more succumbed in 24 hours.

The gross positives now touched 21,06,280, recoveries 20,65,000 and deaths 14,510, it said. The active caseload increased to 26,770.

The two current hotspot districts Chittoor and Visakhapatnam registered 1,124 and 1,028 fresh cases respectively. Ten districts reported between 150 and 375 new cases each while West Godavari added 95.

Chittoor district reported one fresh fatality in a day.