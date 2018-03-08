Andhra Pradesh LIVE: TDP ministers reach PM Modi's residence to step down from cabinet



Two BJP ministers resign from Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

Two BJP ministers in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh today resigned after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi government.

Health minister Kamineni Srinivas and Endowments minister P Manikyala Rao met the chief minister at the state Assembly and submitted their resignations. They thanked him for having inducted them into the state Cabinet.

The chief minister, in turn, complimented the BJP members, saying they had discharged their duties well. Later, speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Srinivas said that his political career began in the TDP in 1982. "

My party membership registration number was 80. After serving the party for a few years, I stayed away from politics for close to three decades. I joined the BJP in 2014 on the invitation of Venkaiah Naidu (now Vice President) and became an MLA," Srinivas, who is a doctor by profession, said.

He expressed satisfaction that he had discharged his duties as a minister without a single complaint. "I felt very happy when the chief minister told me there was not a single complaint against me," he said.

