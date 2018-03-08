Andhra Pradesh LIVE: TDP ministers reach PM Modi's residence to step down from cabinet

Live now
Mar 08, 2018
highlights
After TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, JD(U) Pavan Verma is now demanding a special category status for Bihar, reports CNN-News18.
"It is not a good move but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we're stepping down as ministers. Our President said that we will continue to be a partner of NDA. We are most likely to meet PM also," says YS Chowdary, Union Minister, TDP, reports ANI.
The two TDP MPs in the Union Cabinet — AG Raju and YS Choudhary — have arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are expected to submit their resignation, as directed by their party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, yesterday.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) meet in Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati has ended.
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, while talking to PM Modi in their 20-minute phone conversation, explained the reasons why Telugu Desam Party’s ministers will be pulling out of the cabinet, according to news reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, according to media reports.
The two TDP ministers in the Union Cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary — are expected to meet PM Modi at 6 pm today. Yesterday, they were directed by Chandrababu Naidu to submit their resignations.
Two BJP ministers resign from Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
Two BJP ministers in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh today resigned after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi government.
Health minister Kamineni Srinivas and Endowments minister P Manikyala Rao met the chief minister at the state Assembly and submitted their resignations. They thanked him for having inducted them into the state Cabinet.
The chief minister, in turn, complimented the BJP members, saying they had discharged their duties well. Later, speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Srinivas said that his political career began in the TDP in 1982. "
My party membership registration number was 80. After serving the party for a few years, I stayed away from politics for close to three decades. I joined the BJP in 2014 on the invitation of Venkaiah Naidu (now Vice President) and became an MLA," Srinivas, who is a doctor by profession, said.
He expressed satisfaction that he had discharged his duties as a minister without a single complaint. "I felt very happy when the chief minister told me there was not a single complaint against me," he said.
Speaking to ANI, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said, "Whosoever is ready to give 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, It will have YSRCP's support. All the options are open from our party. For us Andhra Pradesh comes first & is above all the other issues."
Nitish's government has been demanding Bihar's special status for long and we've got a special package which is monetarily as beneficial as special status. But, despite this some people are not satisfied and to them I will just say that India can only grow in NDA's regime: Ram Vilas Paswan told ANI.
"BJP made false promises to TDP to make them an ally," says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, reports CNN News18.
We are asking for an appointment with Prime Minister not for having a discussion about this problem, but to handover our resignations and thank him for allowing us to work in his team: Ashok Gajapathi Raju told ANI.
"We are meeting PM Modi to hand over our resignation," said TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi, reports CNN News18.
After TDP, now BJP's ally JD(U) joins 'Special Status' bandwagon, reports CNN News18.
BJP ministers quit from Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet amid tussle with TDP over special status
Two BJP ministers resigned from Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday, a day after Telugu Desam Party’s chief Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his two ministers from the Union Cabinet.
BJP ministers, K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, submitted their resignation to the speaker.
Top government sources said that there is not much left to speak to Naidu. “Rajnath Singh is not planning to reach out to him anymore. Amit Shah will later decide on party level regarding BJP next step, but as far as government is concerned, TDP is on way out,” they said.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume at 2 pm.
TDP ministers to resign from Cabinet post at 4:00 pm today, reports CNN News18.
Other parties who are sympathetic to our cause have also started protesting on various issues but in support of us. Next step is coming out of the Cabinet, after FM Jaitley's statement yesterday: Jayadev Galla, TDP told ANI.
Amaravati: BJP's Dr Kamineni Srinivas and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao resign as ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet, reports ANI.
What crisis? This is like match fixing. They are still pretending to withdraw (from the alliance). What would happen if 2 ministers resign? If you are serious do it seriously: Renuka Chowdhury, Congress leader told ANI on TDP-NDA rift.
Our two ministers in the government will be resigning today. No one from AP was willing to bifurcate, all resources related to generation of employment were in Hyderabad, bifurcation was not done in an unscientific way & injustice done with the Andhra Pradesh: Srinivas, TDP memeber told ANI.