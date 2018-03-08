Andhra Pradesh LIVE: BJP ministers submit their resignation in CM office in Amaravati

Live now
"It is not a good move but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we're stepping down as ministers. Our President said that we will continue to be a partner of NDA. We are most likely to meet PM also," says YS Chowdary, Union Minister, TDP, reports ANI.
Whenever you seek time from PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah they meet. If all states demand special status it would become very difficult for the government: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told ANI.
Central Ministers Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Shri YS.Chowdary will make statements in the Parliament, reports CNN News18.
Shiv Sena had expected this. Other parties have walked out of NDA too. Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out & eventually they'll walk out of alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena told ANI.
Yesterday afternoon Congress President Rahul Gandhi had joined the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding "Special Status" for Andhra Pradesh. "It is my belief that if the opposition stands united on this issue, we can force the BJP Govt to do justice to the people of Andhra," Gandhi said.
TDP pull-out of Modi govt too little, too late: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday said that the TDP's decision to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre was "too little, too late" as it "has done nothing" to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh in the past four years.
"This is too little and too late. The TDP has been an ally of the BJP for four years now and has done nothing to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh," senior Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh and former union minister M M Pallam Raju said.
His remarks came soon after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, in a late night press conference, announced that his party's two central ministers -- Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary -- would resign from the government on Thursday.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that giving special status to Andhra Pradesh was impossible now. He said such a category did exist when the state was split in 2014 but since the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission recommendation, such a treatment is now constitutionally restricted to just the North Eastern states and three other hill states.
For special category status category states, the Centre meets 90 percent of the funds required in a centrally sponsored scheme as against 60 percent in case of normal category states. The remaining funds are provided by the state governments.
For Andhra Pradesh, the Centre committed to giving 90 percent of the funds, equivalent to special category states, through other means like external agencies, Jaitley said, adding that the Union government was even willing to accept the state government's suggestion of routing such funds through NABARD.
"It's a crucial time. We have to stand, we have to fight, we have to get it done," TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had tweeted on Wednesday.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his support to TDP for demanding the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, reports India Today TV. Reddy suggested that TDP should move a "no trust motion" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
TDP MP and Union Civil Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju seeks appointment with Modi to resign, reports India Today.
Centre went out of its way to help Andhra: BJP after TDP pull-out
The BJP rejected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's charge that the Modi government neglected the state, saying the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also had gone out of its way to help the state.
BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Modi dispensation worked to ensure that Andhra Pradesh got full resources in infrastructure and industrial sector after the bifurcation of the state.
Naidu's decision comes after a protest by the party against the Centre’s decision to not award special status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said that he had even tried to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the decision but said the latter did not come on the line.
Two union ministers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will resign from their posts today, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters on Wednesday. Naidu had, however, added that no decision had been taken yet on whether the party would quit the NDA.