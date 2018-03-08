Andhra Pradesh LIVE: After TDP, JD(U) demands special status for Bihar

Live now
Mar 08, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
After TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, JD(U) Pavan Verma is now demanding a special category status for Bihar, reports CNN-News18.
"It is not a good move but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we're stepping down as ministers. Our President said that we will continue to be a partner of NDA. We are most likely to meet PM also," says YS Chowdary, Union Minister, TDP, reports ANI.
Nitish's government has been demanding Bihar's special status for long and we've got a special package which is monetarily as beneficial as special status. But, despite this some people are not satisfied and to them I will just say that India can only grow in NDA's regime: Ram Vilas Paswan told ANI.
"BJP made false promises to TDP to make them an ally," says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, reports CNN News18.
We are asking for an appointment with Prime Minister not for having a discussion about this problem, but to handover our resignations and thank him for allowing us to work in his team: Ashok Gajapathi Raju told ANI.
"We are meeting PM Modi to hand over our resignation," said TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi, reports CNN News18.
After TDP, now BJP's ally JD(U) joins 'Special Status' bandwagon, reports CNN News18.
BJP ministers quit from Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet amid tussle with TDP over special status
Two BJP ministers resigned from Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday, a day after Telugu Desam Party’s chief Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his two ministers from the Union Cabinet.
BJP ministers, K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, submitted their resignation to the speaker.
Top government sources said that there is not much left to speak to Naidu. “Rajnath Singh is not planning to reach out to him anymore. Amit Shah will later decide on party level regarding BJP next step, but as far as government is concerned, TDP is on way out,” they said.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume at 2 pm.
TDP ministers to resign from Cabinet post at 4:00 pm today, reports CNN News18.
Other parties who are sympathetic to our cause have also started protesting on various issues but in support of us. Next step is coming out of the Cabinet, after FM Jaitley's statement yesterday: Jayadev Galla, TDP told ANI.
Amaravati: BJP's Dr Kamineni Srinivas and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao resign as ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet, reports ANI.
What crisis? This is like match fixing. They are still pretending to withdraw (from the alliance). What would happen if 2 ministers resign? If you are serious do it seriously: Renuka Chowdhury, Congress leader told ANI on TDP-NDA rift.
Our two ministers in the government will be resigning today. No one from AP was willing to bifurcate, all resources related to generation of employment were in Hyderabad, bifurcation was not done in an unscientific way & injustice done with the Andhra Pradesh: Srinivas, TDP memeber told ANI.
Whenever you seek time from PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah they meet. If all states demand special status it would become very difficult for the government: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told ANI.
Central Ministers Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Shri YS.Chowdary will make statements in the Parliament, reports CNN News18.
Shiv Sena had expected this. Other parties have walked out of NDA too. Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out & eventually they'll walk out of alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena told ANI.