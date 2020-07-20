App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh hikes tax on petrol, diesel to mop up revenue

The states own resources have totally dried up because of reduction in revenues on account of the (COVID-19-imposed) lockdown.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Citing resource crunch, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday revised the tax structure on petrol and diesel, thereby increasing their prices by Rs 1.24 and Rs 0.93 per litre respectively to mop up an additional revenue of about Rs 600 crore per annum.

As per the new structure, issued vide a Government Order amending the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the revised rates for petrol and diesel will be 31 per cent (tax) plus Rs 4 (additional levy) and 22.25 per cent plus Rs 4 per litre respectively.

The states own resources have totally dried up because of reduction in revenues on account of the (COVID-19-imposed) lockdown.

Close

In April 2020, the state's own revenues realised were only Rs 1,323 crore as against Rs 4,480 crore in April 2019, which was just 29.5 per cent of the total expected revenue.

"Similar trends were observed in May and June as well, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said in the order.

Under these circumstances and in order to overcome the financial crisis, the government after due consideration decided to revert to the earlier tax regime prevailing between 2015 and 2018.

We are also ensuring that the overall rates do not exceed those prevailing between 2015 and 2018. Several states are facing a similar situation and they too made upward revision of taxes to offset the loss of revenue, Rajat Bhargava said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #diesel #India #petrol

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.