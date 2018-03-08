Andhra Pradesh Highlights: Will remain part of NDA, stepping down from government, say TDP ministers

Live now
Mar 08, 2018
highlights
Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said that TDP will continue to be part of NDA.
Both Union Ministers belonging to TDP, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary, have tendered their resignation.
After TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, JD(U) Pavan Verma is now demanding a special category status for Bihar, reports CNN-News18.
"It is not a good move but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we're stepping down as ministers. Our President said that we will continue to be a partner of NDA. We are most likely to meet PM also," says YS Chowdary, Union Minister, TDP, reports ANI.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action.
Citing TDP’s exit from Union Council of Ministers, Mamata Banerjee asks regional parties to join hands to defeat BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister said, "All the regional parties should come together to defeat the BJP in 2019 (Lok Sabha poll)," according to PTI.
"Are you (BJP) not able to hear the sound of revolt from various parts of the country? Are you not able to read the results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat? The TDP has walked out," she said.
TDP MPs thank PM Modi while resigning
During the press conference, YS Choudhary said, “I don't think it's fair on our part to expect the Prime Minister to deal with these issues. It's for the concerned ministries to take up, already considerable amount of time has lapsed.”
The two TDP union ministers also thanked the prime minister for the opportunity of working with him.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju, in his resignation letter expressed gratitude towards PM Modi. YS Choudhary thanked PM Modi for the experience under his guidance.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju: People of Andhra Pradesh have come forward, lots of sacrifice have been made. Expectations have come, they have to be met. National parties wanted division of state. BJP and NDA supported it. This would never have happened if support had not been given.
Andhra Pradesh’s Excise Minister KS Jawahar earlier told news agency ANI, “We did not get the special category status that is why our ministers resigned.”
“Our CM went to Delhi 29 times, argued & begged for the state, but until now we haven't received any interest in the matter. The time is over, we are ready to battle,” he added.
Here’s a recap:
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters that he was directing two union ministers belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to resign from their posts in the Council of Ministers
CM Naidu, however, said that no decision had been taken yet on whether the party would quit the NDA.
The decision stems from a protest by the party against the Centre’s decision to not award special status to Andhra Pradesh.
Today, CM Naidu had a 20-minute telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that he explained the reasons behind the pull out.
Following the phone call, the two TDP ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary — visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and tendered their resignation to the prime minister.
It remains unclear if PM Modi has accepted their resignation and forwarded them to President Ram Nath Kovind.
The two ministers then held a short press conference where they reiterated that TDP would remain part of the NDA for the time being.
Choudhary said, ‘Sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh has to be addressed by Chandrababu Naidu. The decision to resign has been taken by the Chief Minister. The Prime Minister has said he is with the people of Andhra Pradesh.’
YS Choudhary said that the issue of special category status was very emotive for Andhra Pradesh but the Centre did not address it and added that even the special package was not adequate. Choudhary, however, said that it would be unfair to say that the Centre did nothing for the state.
YS Choudhary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is with the people of Andhra Pradesh.
YS Choudhary said, “Promises given by the then PM Manmohan Singh on the floor of Rajya Sabha must be fulfilled.”
Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said that they are trying to work out a solution to the row between TDP and the Centre over the issue of granting 'special status' to Andhra Pradesh.
On possibility of a BJP’s alliance with TDP rival YSRCP, Choudhary said, “That is between those two parties, we have nothing to say on that, you can ask them.”
Choudhary has said, “Sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh has to be addressed by Chandrababu Naidu. The decision to resign has been taken by the CM. The Prime Minister has said he is with the people of Andhra Pradesh.”
‘We will continue to be a part of the NDA but will not take up any ministerial positions. I don't think there is anything wrong in that,’ Choudhary has said.
YS Choudhary has said, “I don't think it's fair on our part to expect the Prime Minister to deal with these issues. It's for the concerned ministries to take up, already considerable amount of time has lapsed.”
YS Choudhary has said that he hopes their resignations ‘are accepted in the next half an hour or so’.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary, who tendered their resignation a short while ago, are expected to hold a press conference in a while.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) meet in Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati has ended.
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, while talking to PM Modi in their 20-minute phone conversation, explained the reasons why Telugu Desam Party’s ministers will be pulling out of the cabinet, according to news reports.
The two TDP MPs in the Union Cabinet — AG Raju and YS Choudhary — have arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are expected to submit their resignation, as directed by their party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, yesterday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, according to media reports.
The two TDP ministers in the Union Cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary — are expected to meet PM Modi at 6 pm today. Yesterday, they were directed by Chandrababu Naidu to submit their resignations.
Two BJP ministers resign from Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
Two BJP ministers in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh today resigned after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi government.
Health minister Kamineni Srinivas and Endowments minister P Manikyala Rao met the chief minister at the state Assembly and submitted their resignations. They thanked him for having inducted them into the state Cabinet.
The chief minister, in turn, complimented the BJP members, saying they had discharged their duties well. Later, speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Srinivas said that his political career began in the TDP in 1982. "
My party membership registration number was 80. After serving the party for a few years, I stayed away from politics for close to three decades. I joined the BJP in 2014 on the invitation of Venkaiah Naidu (now Vice President) and became an MLA," Srinivas, who is a doctor by profession, said.
He expressed satisfaction that he had discharged his duties as a minister without a single complaint. "I felt very happy when the chief minister told me there was not a single complaint against me," he said.
Speaking to ANI, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said, "Whosoever is ready to give 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, It will have YSRCP's support. All the options are open from our party. For us Andhra Pradesh comes first & is above all the other issues."
Nitish's government has been demanding Bihar's special status for long and we've got a special package which is monetarily as beneficial as special status. But, despite this some people are not satisfied and to them I will just say that India can only grow in NDA's regime: Ram Vilas Paswan told ANI.
"BJP made false promises to TDP to make them an ally," says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, reports CNN News18.