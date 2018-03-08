Andhra Pradesh Highlights: Will remain part of NDA, stepping down from government, say TDP ministers

Here’s a recap:

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters that he was directing two union ministers belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to resign from their posts in the Council of Ministers

CM Naidu, however, said that no decision had been taken yet on whether the party would quit the NDA.

The decision stems from a protest by the party against the Centre’s decision to not award special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Today, CM Naidu had a 20-minute telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that he explained the reasons behind the pull out.

Following the phone call, the two TDP ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary — visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and tendered their resignation to the prime minister.

It remains unclear if PM Modi has accepted their resignation and forwarded them to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The two ministers then held a short press conference where they reiterated that TDP would remain part of the NDA for the time being.

Choudhary said, ‘Sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh has to be addressed by Chandrababu Naidu. The decision to resign has been taken by the Chief Minister. The Prime Minister has said he is with the people of Andhra Pradesh.’