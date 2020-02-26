App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh govt releases Rs 2,984 cr to clear power dues

Of the total, Rs 2,199 crore will go to CGS and SGS while solar and wind power generators will get the balance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released a sum of Rs 2,984 crore to clear long- pending dues to solar and wind power generators, central generating stations and state generating stations.

Of the total, Rs 2,199 crore will go to CGS and SGS while solar and wind power generators will get the balance.

With this, pending payments to renewable energy generators have been cleared up to December 2019, according to an order issued by Energy Secretary N Srikant.

The amount has been released towards payment of 25 per cent losses of DISCOMs taken over for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana Scheme (UDAY) of the Government of India, the order said.

The AP High Court recently ordered that all pending payments to renewable energy companies be cleared even as the matter related to re-negotiation of power purchase agreements has been referred to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India

