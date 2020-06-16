App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.24 lakh crore budget for FY 2020-21

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath presented the Budget estimates in the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the brief budget session.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 2.24 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2020-21, a decrease of 1.4 percent over last year, with an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 18,434 crore and fiscal deficit of a whopping Rs 48,295 crore.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath presented the Budget estimates in the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the brief budget session.

The 1.4 percent decrease in the budget estimates was on account of major economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister said.

Close

The state's debt burden increased to Rs 3.02 lakh crore at the end of March 2020, up from Rs 2.59 lakh crore a year ago.

related news

In the 2020-21 fiscal, the state's debt is further estimated to shoot up to Rs 3.48 lakh crore.

The state's revenue shortfall was a staggering Rs 68,000 crore as the revised estimates for 2019-20 showed receipts of only Rs 1.10 lakh crore as against the estimated Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

However, the Finance Minister projected a revenue of Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.

He proposed an overall expenditure of Rs 2.24 lakh crore during 2020-21, with revenue expenditure alone estimated at Rs 1.80 lakh crore and capital expenditure, including loan repayments, at around Rs 44,396 crore.

"There is nothing more important to this government than the comprehensive development of AP and its positioning at the very top in terms of human development. It is the constant endeavour of our government to not just live up to the expectations of people but outgrow them by bridging the gulf between lost opportunities of the past and promises of the future," he added.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Delhi's iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel is now a COVID-19 facility

Delhi's iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel is now a COVID-19 facility

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.