Andhra Pradesh govt plans to float casinos along Visakhapatnam coast to boost revenues: Report

Andhra Pradesh government has proposed to build floating casinos along the Visakhapatnam coast. The move is aimed at boosting the state's resources amid declining revenues caused by COVID-induced economic disruptions.

The state government is looking to promote tourism through these floating casinos, similar to what Goa has done on the Mandovi river. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has also reached out to the Central government for the same, LiveMint reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The state is also reportedly exploring the feasibility of raising resources through the lottery business.

"The state needs revenue and has reached out to the Centre for these floating casinos off the Visakhapatnam coast," a government told LiveMint.

The state does not have any resources, hence this initiative, the official added.

This comes in the backdrop of GST shortfall, which has left states hard-pressed for finances to meet their expenditure. In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST revenue shortfall.

"Offshore casino is being explored for some time now. Andhra Pradesh needs revenue and has a huge coastline that can be leveraged for promoting tourism," another official told the newspaper.

Queries emailed to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office and the union home ministry spokesperson remained unanswered, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.