Andhra Pradesh govt mulls floating casinos on Arabian Sea to raise cash: Report

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering an unconventional method to raise money for the state coffers: floating casinos on the Arabian Sea. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration is considering an installation of the gambling houses off the coast near Visakhapatnam.

The casinos are being proposed to be within Indian territorial water range of 12 kilometres and the Centre has been asked for permission, reported LiveMint. They will help as an alternative cashflow to the government to make up some of the shortfall in revenues it is facing during the coronavirus pandemic and after the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The state government is facing a severe crunch in resources and does not immediately want to raise taxes any higher on fuels, liquor and tobacco, which are the few options left to it after the implementation of GST, the report said. The project will be similar to the Goan government's initiative of floating casinos on the Mandovi river.

Andhra Pradesh has 975 kilometres of coastline and has been considering raising money through the tourism industry, as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. It has about 3.75 lakh crore of liabilities outstanding and faces a revenue crunch with tax income heavily constricted in the financial year, the report said.