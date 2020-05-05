Andhra Pradesh government hikes liquor prices by another 50%

The Andhra Pradesh government has raised prices of liquor by another 50 percent on May 5, only a day after imposing a 25 percent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.

The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. Sources said the fresh hike (50 percent) in rates could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved state government.

The entire liquor business in AP is controlled by the state government through its own retail outlets, numbering 3,468. Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15 percent of the retail liquor shops be closed down by this month-end.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also imposed a 70 percent 'special corona fee' on liquor in the national capital.

Unlike Andhra though, the increase in Delhi was reported to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.

Meanwhile, the excise department in Uttar Pradesh ordered that no more than 750 ml liquor be sold to one person, CNN-News18 reported, after booze shops in India’s most populous state attracted large swathes of tipplers who ignored social distancing norms.

At least Rs 100 crore was collected from alcohol sales on May 4, when liquor shops opened after restrictions triggered by a 40-day lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus were eased. In the capital Lucknow itself, liquor worth Rs 5.5 crore was sold, according to the CNN-News18 report.

With inputs from PTI