App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh government hikes liquor prices by another 50%

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Andhra Pradesh government has raised prices of liquor by another 50 percent on May 5, only a day after imposing a 25 percent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.

The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. Sources said the fresh hike (50 percent) in rates could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved state government.

Close

The entire liquor business in AP is controlled by the state government through its own retail outlets, numbering 3,468. Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15 percent of the retail liquor shops be closed down by this month-end.

related news

Earlier, the Delhi government had also imposed a 70 percent 'special corona fee' on liquor in the national capital.

Unlike Andhra though, the increase in Delhi was reported to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.

Meanwhile,  the excise department in Uttar Pradesh ordered that no more than 750 ml liquor be sold to one person, CNN-News18 reported, after booze shops in India’s most populous state attracted large swathes of tipplers who ignored social distancing norms.

At least Rs 100 crore was collected from alcohol sales on May 4, when liquor shops opened after restrictions triggered by a 40-day lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus were eased. In the capital Lucknow itself, liquor worth Rs 5.5 crore was sold, according to the CNN-News18 report.

With inputs from PTI

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 11:25 am

tags #alcohol #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #liquor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | As stranded Indians prepare to get back home, some worry about travel bill & tests

COVID-19 impact | As stranded Indians prepare to get back home, some worry about travel bill & tests

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.