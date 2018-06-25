Andhra Pradesh government websites audit: 80 of 320 free of vulnerabilities

Moneycontrol News

Despite regular reports about public data being leaked due to vulnerabilities in the system and an audit conducted by the IT department of the Andhra Pradesh government in May, only 80 out of the 320 audited websites have fixed the vulnerabilities.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, a top-ranking official from the IT department said, “We have audited about 320 portals of the state government under the ap.gov.in domain and sent reports to the respective departments which maintain them. So far, only 80 of them have responded saying they have fixed the issues we spotted. We will audit the 80 websites again to see if there are any new vulnerabilities.”

Earlier in March, cybersecurity experts had pointed out loopholes in the security of government websites. Some of the issues highlighted were sensitive data about MNREGS workers, housing scheme beneficiaries, and people who purchased medicine from the State-run Anna Sanjivini medical store being freely available on certain government websites.

Apart from the 320 portals audited by the IT department, the AP government maintains around 800 more websites. Earlier last week,the IT department had instructed the Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (APCSOC) to audit all websites to find vulnerabilities if any.

The report also quotes the IT department officials claiming to know about the vulnerabilities much before they were pointed out by the cybersecurity experts.

An official said that they knew that independent security experts would soon point out the loopholes. The IT team had informed the concerned departments to take corrective measures to plug the loopholes. However, they did not comply. “Audits will serve their purpose only if departments plug the vulnerabilities soon after we point them out,” added the official.