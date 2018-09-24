App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh gets 1st rank in Ease of Living Index under AMRUT

According to the ministry, Andra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded the three best performing states under AMRUT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh has topped the chart in the 'Ease of Living Index' rankings under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), followed by Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said on Monday.

At a National Dissemination Workshop on 'Ease of Living Index' here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the index will encourage all cities to move towards an "outcome-based" approach to urban planning and management, and promote healthy competition among cities.

According to the ministry, Andra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded the three best performing states under AMRUT.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, AMRUT aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.

related news

"The Ease of Living Index seeks to assist cities in undertaking a 360-degree assessment of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats," Puri said.

He said this exercise marked a "major milestone" in India's goal to promote evidence-based planning and action towards sustainable urbanisation.

The minister hoped that the National Dissemination Workshop would provide an opportunity for states and cities to offer their valuable suggestions and also use lessons learnt from the previous index rankings to ensure a more robust methodology in the future.

Till last month, piped water connection has been provided to more than 24 lakh households across the country under the AMRUT.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #AMRUT #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.