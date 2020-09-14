Andhra Pradesh fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 7,956; Tally rises to 5.75 lakh

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000 mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000.

As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972, a government bulletin said.

With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903.

The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204. While the infection positivity rate has been increasing daily, touching 12.34 per cent on Monday, the recovery rate too improved to 81.23 per cent.

The mortality rate dipped marginally from 0.87 per cent to 0.85 per cent.

Chittoor has now become the fourth district in the state to cross the 50,000 cases mark.

East and West Godavari districts continued to add new cases in excess of a 1,000 daily.

East Godavari's overall positive cases rose to 78,220, with 12,022 of them now active while the Wests gross stood at 51,565 with 8,813 active cases, according to the bulletin. Anantapuramu district stopped just short of the 50,000 tally but it has only about 4,000 active cases.